ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are needing help finding a missing woman and her baby.

Belinda Valdez and her son, Joshua were last seen on Thursday outside her apartment near Gibson and San Pedro, with the boy’s father, Joshua Chester.

Police say there was a restraining order against Chester. Also, Belinda Valdez has a mild learning disability. If you know anything about their whereabouts, you are asked to call police.