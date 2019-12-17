Most Wanted K-9 trains search dogs for public safety agencies

Dogs are loveable, loyal companions that bring humans so much joy to our everyday lives while some can even be trained for specific jobs. Most Wanted K-9 handler David Farrell and firefighter and paramedic Shannon Farrell discuss what services the organization offers and what it takes to train these dogs.

Most Wanted K-9 is a nonprofit organization that trains and deploys search dogs for first responders who are searching for lost or injured people in the wilderness as well as urban areas. The organization provides the search dogs to the Rio Grande Basin Heavy Technical Rescue Team and regularly trains with law enforcement.

Most Wanted K-9 has two new dogs who have begun their training and are expected to be put in operation by the end of 2020.

The nonprofit is available for all public safety agencies at no cost and seek donations to continue and expand its efforts. Donations can be made through their Facebook page or directly via Paypal.

They also offer a $25 2020 Search Dog calendar which is available at Petland on Paseo del Norte.