ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Each day, hundreds to thousands of people take flights into and out of the Albuquerque International Sunport.

Data provided by Albuquerque International Sunport through quarter one of 2023 showed that the most popular daily flights to and from Albuquerque were as follows:

Dallas, Texas : average of 328 passengers daily each way.

: average of 328 passengers daily each way. Las Vegas, Nevada: average of 326 passengers daily each way.

average of 326 passengers daily each way. Los Angeles, California : average of 324 passengers daily each way.

: average of 324 passengers daily each way. Phoenix, Arizona: average of 314 passengers daily each way.

average of 314 passengers daily each way. Denver, Colorado: average of 266 passengers daily each way.

The Albuquerque International Sunport, which is New Mexico’s largest commercial airport, offers 415 flights per day. The Sunport is served by eight major carriers and offers non-stop service between Albuquerque and more than 20 destinations. An average of five million passengers travel through the Sunport each year.