Most hearings still happening remotely in Metropolitan Court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While many agencies and organizations are bringing back in-person services, Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court said they will still conduct most hearing remotely for now. Court officials are reminding the public that most court business can be handled online or over the phone, and directions for joining court via Zoom are posted daily on the court’s website.

“We are thrilled that numbers are down and things are looking up, but the pandemic is

not over,” said Chief Judge Maria I. Dominguez in a news release, who also serves on the Judiciary’s Emergency Response Team. “Nearly four-thousand people used to walk through our doors each day pre-pandemic, and that’s clearly not something we can do safely right now.”

According to the same news release, people who show up to the courthouse unnecessarily and without an electronic device will be directed to a building where the court has set up socially distanced computers to connect to a virtual courtroom.

If you are scheduled for a hearing but are not sure if you need to show up in person, you can call 505-841-8151. For more information, visit metro.nmcourts.gov.