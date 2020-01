MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Moriarty restaurant is raising funds for the family of two teens killed in a crash.

Mateo, 14, and Pedro Sandoval, 16, were on their way to school last week when their vehicle and another crashed head-on. The owners of Buttercrust Pizza are donating 50% of their profits on Wednesday to the family.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at Moriarty High School. The media has been asked not to attend.