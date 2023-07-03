ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque will be hosting the Morgue and Krypt Horror Fest July 7-9. The fest celebrates the horror genre. It will showcase horror-related vendors and artists. People attending can expect to see “horror celebrities” and other fans “as dark on the inside as yourself.”

The three-day event will be at the Albuquerque Convention Center. There will be over 120 vendors and 28 celebrity guests in attendance.

Films will be playing throughout the convention as well as celebrity Q&A panels. There are passes for each day and tickets can be purchased now pre-sale for $30. Children under the age of 12 will get in free with a paying adult.