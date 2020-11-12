More Than Organized targets money mindset and clutter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to spending money everybody is different. Everyone has a money code that guides the way they think and make decisions about money along with everything else in our lives. Certified professional organizer Miriam Ortiz y Pino discusses what a money code is and how understanding the code can create alignment with how we really want to live.

Miriam explains that when she started working with people she discovered that no matter how much money people had, everyone had similar hang-ups regarding how they earned their money, and what a bargain was. These things showed up in an individual’s clutter.

Miriam uses an assessment tool that allows her to help people reset their beliefs. For example, if a person uses phrases such as ‘I paid good money for that’ or tends to accumulate things she can gain insight and then help people form new ideas and help them let go of clutter.

For more information on dealing with clutter, visit morethanorganized.net, or visit More Than Organized’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

