More than Organized shows you how to wrangle your receipts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Sometimes knowing which receipts to keep or toss can be confusing. With a little organization, you can learn new ways on how to save time and money.

Certified professional organizer and simplicity expert Miriam Ortiz y Pino of More than Organized visits the set to provide some helpful hints on how to wrangle your receipts. Miriam explains that it is really important to know why you’re keeping various receipts.

Receipts that might be needed to return items should be kept with that specific item. You could also keep receipts in a specific location for 90 days and rotate them out as you bring home more.

Miriam says that a good habit to get into is to remove receipts from your wallet as soon as you get home from the store. They can then be placed either in a jar or on a clip that can be hung on a wall.

Miriam prefers to sort them by date and tosses whatever is not deductible. You can then scan them into your computer to be organized or place them in folders that are categorized.

