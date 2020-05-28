More than Organized offers tips to de-clutter your recipe area, cooking space

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As people are doing more cooking at home these days, one of the things that tends to gather a large amount of clutter is recipes. They come in a variety of formats as well as different sizes and versions and if you don’t have a plan for how to determine which ones are good to keep around for your situation, you end up with a pile of untried ideas that get in the way of actual meal preparation.

More than Organized‘s Certified Professional Organizer & Simplicity Expert, Miriam Ortiz y Pino discusses how to simplify your recipe area with a streamlined plan. Miriam first asks the question, why do you save recipes?

She explains that oftentimes, people will clip recipes and will never use them. “It can be incredibly freeing to realize, ‘no I just kind of like to clip recipes’ and if that’s you, fine, but just grab a box, a pretty box of some sort, a tin, an index card box, a shoebox, a photo card box, whatever you want and you just clip the recipe and then you put it in there,” said Miriam.

Cooking enthusiasts are encouraged to consider what you like to cook and why you like a recipe. “So ask yourself why this recipe. Is it exotic and unique and you do a monthly, round the world recipe dinner or is it another version of macaroni and cheese or another version of how to make enchiladas or another version of that spaghetti sauce,” asks Miriam.

By asking yourself these questions Miriam explains that you can weed out the unnecessary items that are cluttering your cooking space. She also encourages people to have a rotation plan in place for when you find new recipes.

You can keep the recipe you haven’t tried yet in a different area in your storage box than with your regularly used recipes. If you eventually try out the recipe and aren’t a fan of it, there’s no need to save it to laminate, or scan it, or move it with your permanent recipes.

There are also apps and computer programs that can be used if you prefer to digitally store your cooking inspirations.