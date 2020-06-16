More than Organized offers tips to de-clutter piles paper scattered around the house

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Many people have a pile of business cards, flyers and notes laying around. More than Organized certified professional organizer Miriam Ortiz y Pino talked about simple steps that can make finding information when you need it so much easier.
How to organize your piles:
- Eliminate the ones you will never use
- Decide how you will store them (digital, box, rolodex, binder, drawer, file)
- Determine a few broad categories to sort into
- Determine your rotation plan
