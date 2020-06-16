More than Organized offers tips to de-clutter piles paper scattered around the house

1  of  2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Many people have a pile of business cards, flyers and notes laying around. More than Organized certified professional organizer Miriam Ortiz y Pino talked about simple steps that can make finding information when you need it so much easier.

How to organize your piles:

  • Eliminate the ones you will never use
  • Decide how you will store them (digital, box, rolodex, binder, drawer, file)
  • Determine a few broad categories to sort into
  • Determine your rotation plan

For more cleaning tips, visit More than Organized’s websiteYouTube channel and Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

