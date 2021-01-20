More Than Organized offers tips on how to declutter paper in your home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paper is a necessary item that many of us use on a daily to weekly basis. However, it is easy to let loose paper in our homes build up over time which results in a cluttered mess.

Certified professional organizer and money breakthrough business coach Miriam Ortiz y Pino provides tips on ways to organize the paper in our homes so that we can declutter and free up space. Miriam explains that paper clutter is the number one thing people reach out to her for.

However, she says that many people value paper instead of the information that they’re trying to save. Miriam says that the trick is to figure out the five things you can do with paper and information to keep it flowing rather than piling up.

There are five categories of paper:

Junk that is irrrelevant and can be tossed/recycled/shredded

Read / Review – not sure about need to absorb and decide

File / Archive – know for sure that you need it for a specific purpose or legal reason

Enter into the correct place – calendar, database, address book, note book

Do – take the action needed to complete and move the paper or information to it’s final place

