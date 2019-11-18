More than Organized offers simple steps to keep clutter at bay this holiday season

With the holiday season in full swing, many people are sure to have all sorts of seasonal fun. However, keeping your house in check during this time of year can be tricky as a messy house can add to the stress.

Certified professional organizer and simplicity expert Miriam Ortiz y Pino of More than Organized offers tips on dishware storage and how to stay organized.

Miriam explains that taking the time to think through your dishware strategy can help you stay organized and your belongings out of the way. Miriam displays her dish packs that come in various materials and sizes and explains that allow you to safely store your items as they come with protectors and lids to prevent any breakage.

Corner shelves are another option to increase your storage space and will allow you to keep items that you don’t typically use such as gravy boats and teacups out of the way but where you can still see them. Spices are other products that can quickly clutter your counters.

Miriam suggests getting rid of all duplicate spices before arranging them in alphabetical order to find them quickly when cooking.

“I actually like to make a horseshoe around the inside of the spice cabinet alphabetically, and then put the taller, more frequently used things in the middle,” said Miriam.

