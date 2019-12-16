More than Organized offers quick jewelry tips

Closings & Delays
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holiday season is in full swing and for some, this year they will be adding to their jewelry collection.

If you’re one of those people with a lot of jewelry, you know that over time it can get in the way, causing a sparkly mess.

Certified Professional Organizer Miriam Ortiz y Pino suggests using a jewelry box, a jewelry tray, bags or something that has pockets and hangs in the closet.

She also suggests using a storage box for items that you use less frequently.

For more tips and tricks on organizing your time, money, and household visit More Than Organized’s website.

