More Than Organized offers ideas to keep Thanksgiving running smoothly

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks and of course, eating great food. However, Thanksgiving can oftentimes be an opportunity for perfectionist tendencies and boundaries to interfere with the actual enjoyment of the day.

Certified Professional Organizer Miriam Ortiz y Pino of More Than Organized offers a few ideas that can help get you through the day in an enjoyable manner. Miriam explains that the holiday really centers around the attitude and that often, there’s a lot of pressure and expectations surrounding Thanksgiving.

Especially this year, Miriam says that it’s important to really enjoy the day and to keep in mind that Thanksgiving is all about what we’re grateful for. In terms of organization, keep the meal layout simple with just one plate of each food item on the main table and have guests pass around each of the plates.

Often, certain individuals will hold onto all of the cleanup responsibility when it actually is the perfect opportunity to delegate tasks. All family members are encouraged to participate in the holiday cleanup to make for a quick process.

Finally, when it comes to possible stressful conversations this holiday, Miriam reminds viewers not to take opinions personally and if needed, try to steer an uncomfortable conversation to a topic that’s more neutral such as entertainment, sports, or even the weather. For more tips and tricks on how to declutter and organize your space, visit morethanorganized.net or visit the More Than Organized Facebook page.

