A crew removed more than 220 illegally dumped semi-truck tires in the South Valley | Courtesy: Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s new “Clean Team” picked up 223 semi-truck tires that were illegally dumped in the South Valley. Crews rolled out new equipment from the East Mountain Transfer Station last Thursday to clean the site near Old Coors and Amalia.

They also put up a fence and a gate to prevent people from throwing more trash there in the future.