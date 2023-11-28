ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A special behavioral health-focused program designed to decrease crime around Albuquerque is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Over the last two decades, the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court’s special Behavioral Health Court has helped 1,787 people get treatment.

The program offers a way for people facing criminal charges to get help they need instead of just going to jail. The idea is to get people out of the pipeline to prison.

“The anniversary [of the program] serves as an opportunity to reflect on the milestones achieved and the lives positively impacted by the Behavioral Health Court,” Chief Judge Joshua J. Sánchez said in a press release. “It symbolizes a commitment to breaking down barriers, reducing recidivism, and fostering a more compassionate and understanding legal system.”

Individuals voluntarily sign up for the program. They might spend six months to a year working with the court to overcome personal issues and improve their lives. By the end, the hope is that they’ll be better equipped to stay away from a life of crime.