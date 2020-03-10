More than 14,000 children abused in Bernalillo County to be recognized through ‘Save Jane’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new event coming to Albuquerque is bringing attention to the amount of child abuse happening in the metro and the city needs your help pulling it off. It’s called “Save Jane” and it’s inspired by a similar movement in Dallas.

In 2019, more than 14,000 children were abused in Bernalillo County. “Save Jane” will recognize every one of those children by reading their name out loud, protecting their identities by referring to them as Jane Doe or John Doe.

“I delved into the project, starting looking to what it really held and what it really was about,” said Lt. Nicholas Sanders, with the Albuquerque Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division – Juvenile Section. “That was the crux of it, to memorialize the children abused and neglected in a very public forum to bring attention to this matter and also to bring resources to the community and give individuals the education of what they can do to help the problem.”

The Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center first kicked off the event last year in Texas, naming each child as Jane Doe or John Doe, along with their age. Albuquerque leaders are now bringing that attention to the children abused here.

“We’re going to read 14,572 names,” said Sanders. “We will read those names non-stop until we’re done.”

The Albuquerque event will be held April 1 at Civic Plaza, starting at 9 a.m. Right now, the city is in need of more than 400 volunteers to help read names, starting at 10 a.m. and through the night, reading in short shifts.

In addition to the names, Save Jane will offer resources on recognizing the signs of abuse and where to turn if you think a child may be abused.

“This is a position where I have truly tried to protect victims that can’t help themselves. Kids cannot speak up. We are looking to try and be the voice of those kids,” said Sanders. “We’re trying to make sure that information is out there very publicly so everybody knows if they suspect something, it’s as simple as hitting #SAFE on your phone.”

The city says it’s hosting the event on April 1 to kick off Child Abuse Awareness Month. If you want to help volunteer to read, visit the City of Albuquerque’s website.