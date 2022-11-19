ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some families aren’t well-off and can’t afford to celebrate holidays. However, members of Albuquerque’s community wanted to give less-fortunate people a Thanksgiving to remember.

Albuquerque families got all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal Saturday. The handout event involved a group of local businesses and non-profits.

Christina Davis, the co-owner of Trendz Beauty Supply, helped organize Saturday’s event.

Those involved said a lot of preparation led up to the hand-out, and they were able to feed a total of 160 families. In addition to receiving items for a holiday dinner, families also received gift cards.