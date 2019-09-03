More students placed on suicide watch in APS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Studies show the number of students being referred to suicide watch is on the rise at Albuquerque Pubilc Schools.

According to Searchlight New Mexico, referrals have risen more than 30% across the district with more than 1,500 students added to the list in 2018.

In 2017 alone, 46 New Mexicans between the ages of 10 and 19 ended their own lives, 16 of them did so with a gun.

Teachers say they’re pushing for better training, program innovation and more mental health resources.