More staffing at Animal Welfare leading to more enforcement

ALBUQUERQUE. N.M (KRQE) – It’s a busy time of year for the city’s Animal Welfare Department. They say right now, more staffing is leading to extra enforcement, which means more citations for pet owners.

Animal Welfare officers are giving a range of citations, from people failing to microchip or neuter their pets, to leaving them in a hot car.

Ever since Animal Welfare got rid of their massive backlog in May and have hired more officers, they have been able to focus on making sure people follow the rules when it comes to their pets.

Court records show at least two dozen animal-related citations have been issued in Albuquerque just in July. Animal Welfare couldn’t say how many of those were in their jurisdiction.

Lieutenant Thomas Romero with Animal Welfare says one possible reason for the spike, could be the time of year. Many pet owners they’re citing are travelers.

“Our highest issue now is people from out of state, coming from California. Texas we have a lot of. Colorado. A lot of them coming in here don’t know our laws,” he says.

Being able to enforce more pet owners around the metro is a huge improvement. Just in January, they were working to clear a backlog of more than 2300 calls for service and were very low staff.

Now, Animal Welfare will have 25 officers patrolling and will continue this momentum as the weather gets cooler. The department also recently changed some qualifications to help fill those long-vacant officer positions. We will have more on that at KRQE News 13 at 10:00 p.m.

