RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews in Rio Rancho are about to begin more road construction.

On Monday, work will commence on Country Club Drive between Southern and the Old Country Club. Crews will repave the road, improve sidewalks, replace the curbs and gutters, and install a new water line.

Work is expected to end in May. It’s the last project funded through a $10 million road bond approved in 2018.