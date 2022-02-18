ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two more sexual abuse lawsuits have been filed against the former Albuquerque boys club. The suits allege that former directors at the Old Town Boys Club sexually abused boys in the 1980s and 1990s.

The building that housed the program off Rio Grande for many years has since been bought by a new group. The suits names the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico and of America claiming they failed to provide a safe environment and properly investigate claims of abuse brought forward decades ago.

Attorneys say they’ve learned the abuse was perpetrated through a program called the Roadrunners Club that included boys from impoverished backgrounds of single-family homes. “With the idea that you know Eddy Valtera would provide mentorship and shelter and food but he was using that as an opportunity to groom young boys so he could sexually abuse them,” said attorney Shayne Huffman.

Attorneys say the alleged victims were as young as 10. The first lawsuit, in this case, was filed in January. The law firm says news of that lawsuit encouraged other alleged victims to come forward. They say more lawsuits are likely to come.

The Boys and Girls Club is now run by a totally new group of people. KRQE News 13 did reach out to see if there is anything they wanted to say but did not hear back.