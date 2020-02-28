More New Mexico properties sign up for Doggie DNA program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More and more apartment complexes around Albuquerque are going to great lengths to stop a problem that ticks most people off.

They’re signing up with DNA companies to nab people who don’t pick up after their dogs.

“I always see people don’t pick up after their dogs and it really bothers because it’s a health hazard,” Prescilla Saiz of Albuquerque said.

Now fed up with the problem, the landlord at the Ladera Vista apartments is now making it mandatory for residents to submit their dog’s DNA via a mouth swab, so they can partner with the national company, ‘Mr. Dog Poop,’ to track who’s not picking up after their pet.

It’s the same idea brought on by another company KRQE News 13 reported on a few years ago. The mess left behind is shipped to the Poo Prints lab for scientists to find a match with the swabbed DNA on file.

The mission is starting to catch on in our state and the Tennessee-based Poo Prints now has 14 clients with more than 400 dogs registered. Of those, the company has tested about 100 waste samples.

When those tests find a match, the irresponsible dog owner gets slapped with a fine from their apartment complex.

While the Doggie DNA Program is not a new concept, New Mexico has far fewer clients than the rest of the country. McKenzie Manning with Poo Prints said other states have between 300 and 400 properties.

Poo Prints says they don’t know how many matches came from the waste samples they’ve tested out of New Mexico, but the company has about a 90 percent hit rate on samples they test.

That company charges 35-bucks apiece for each the Doggie DNA swab but the apartment complexes pay for those.

Landlords are also charged $50 to test each waste sample they send in.