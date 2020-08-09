More New Mexicans taking advantage of Tax-Free weekend online due to pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tax-Free weekend looks a lot different during the pandemic compared to years past. Normally, many New Mexico parents take advantage of the weekend to take care of various school supplies.

On Saturday, the Target in uptown was busy, but some parents we spoke to say they would rely on online shopping instead. More info on what to expect during the Tax-Free weekend is available on the KRQE Resource page.

