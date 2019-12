ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has put aside more money for a Route 66 visitors center.

The commission earmarked an additional $1.5 million to build the center on West Central. Plans include a low-rider museum, taproom, and drive-in movie area.

The center was initially expected to cost $3.5 million, but that number has exploded to nearly $13 million over the last three years. Proponents expect it will become a go-to destination for locals and tourists alike.