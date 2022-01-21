More military medical personnel to assist NM hospitals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A third New Mexico hospital will receive military support to address a rise in COVID hospitalizations. FEMA and HHS say a 20-person team will be sent to the Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock.

The state and federal officials announced last week another 20-person team would assist at the University of New Mexico Hospital. Another went to San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington in December, but many of them had already left.

It’s unclear when the staff will arrive in Shiprock, but Navajo Nation leaders met with an army general on Friday to discuss their mission. In this latest deployment, teams will also head to five other hospitals in Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Texas.