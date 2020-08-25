More information to come in deputy-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information about a deadly deputy-involved shooting that happened on Monday evening is expected later this week. Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office showed up to an area near Louisiana and Alameda after neighbors heard gunshots and saw a man shooting.

Deputies say they encountered a man with a gun who shot at them so they returned fire and the man was killed. BCSO has not yet released the man’s name and say it could be later this week before they are able to release more information as the investigation is in its early stages.

