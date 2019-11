ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about the cause of death for Lobo football player Nahje Flowers.

Flowers was found dead in his off-campus house on November 5. The team did not give details, but a police report reveals his death was a suicide. Teammates say Flowers had a great attitude and work ethic and will be missed greatly.

The Lobos return to the football field Saturday against Boise State.