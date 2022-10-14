ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) —If you’ve driven around Albuquerque, you may have noticed a lot of new car washes popping up. Now, the city’s trying to set up some new rules for them.

The city is seeing more and more applications to open up car washes. One company, Champion Xpress, already has seven locations operating in Albuquerque. One of them just opened it’s doors on Wednesday, and they plan to open four more within the next year alone.

A quick conversation with folks getting their cars washed Friday makes it easy to see why there’s demand for car washes here:

“The dust. You know, a little bit of rain and they all get dirty. You got to keep washing them,” says Victor Lovato, car wash customer.

“All of our sites are very busy. We run quite a few cars every single day, seven days a week,” says Kristi Hagerty, regional trainer with Champion Xpress. “I would say on an average with all of our sites a good 500.”

According to a recent industry report, the percentage of Americans using car washes and the number of car washes is expanding rapidly every year. In Albuquerque, that has come with an increase in concerns from the community. The city is proposing a change for how close a carwash can be to homes.

“Currently a car wash building and associated outdoor activities are prohibited within 50 feet in any direction of a residential use. This would identify what those outdoor activities are more clearly. It tries to define outdoor activities to include but not limited to vacuum stations, driving polishing stations, and queuing lanes,” says Jolene Wolfley, associate director of planning with the City of Albuquerque. Wolfley says neighbors have expressed worries about the traffic car washes create.

“Residential neighborhood, I understand it. I mean, I wouldn’t want that kind of traffic on my street either,” Lovato says.

“I would say if I was a homeowner in Albuquerque I would be concerned too. Just coming into this carwash off the main road was a little bit challenging. And I did see the line, so it has some safety hazards so I agree, yeah,” Arracino says.

According to that industry report, two-thirds of drivers go to the car wash about a dozen times a year.

If the proposed regulation change goes through local government committees, it could be before the city council in spring of 2023.