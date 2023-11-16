ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More housing could be coming to Albuquerque. The latest development plans are for a 70-unit building at Central Ave. and Alcazar Street in the International District called the “SOMOS” project.

The building is being backed by the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency (MRA) and the Greater Albuquerque Housing Partnership. MRA owns the land and the Greater Albuquerque Housing Partnership has proposed a plan for a building with commercial elements and residential units.

“The Greater Albuquerque Housing Partnership is a local non-profit Community Housing Development Organization who has worked with the city for over 30 years to build a better Albuquerque by providing housing options that are affordable,” Felipe Rael, the executive director of the Greater Albuquerque Housing Partnership, said in a press release. “We have the staff knowledge, experience, and capacity to successfully bring this proposed development through the funding applications and construction.”

Groundbreaking could happen in 2025, with construction expected to take a year and a half. But first, the plan needs to be approved by the Albuquerque City Council.

If approved, the plan could bring more affordable housing to the city, something that aligns with Mayor Tim Keller’s vision for the city. “By incorporating housing, commercial spaces, and environmentally friendly design, this is a great example of how we can support an affordable, sustainable future for Burqueños,” Keller said in a press release.