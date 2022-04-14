ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the film industry grows throughout New Mexico, a group of locals has created a company to fulfill the needs of filmmakers. The Costume House provides services that have never been available in New Mexico until now.

Monumental Studio is a group of veteran industry professionals that offers world-class studio facilities and film production in Albuquerque. The team just added a new addition to their services, the “Costume House” which is an 8,000 square feet warehouse with vintage wear, uniforms, and more for the film industry.

They also provide fittings, production, workspace, and meeting spaces. Dani Payne COO of Monumental Studios, says, we saw a lot of gaps in things we can offer in New Mexico and we wanted to be able to fill those gaps.

They are working to add local film support within New Mexico. For more information, visit https://monumentalstudios.com/.