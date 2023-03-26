ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two convicted felons went before a judge on state charges. This was after the FBI executed a search warrant on two Albuquerque homes and found pounds of meth and 100,000 fentanyl pills.

During the last several months, the FBI’s Violent Gang Task Force got information that suspected gang members were distributing guns and drugs in the city. This led to two search warrants. As a result, two convicted felons were caught with stolen guns and drugs again and they made their first appearance in court on Friday, March 24.

On March 23, New Mexico State Police officers assisted the FBI with carrying out those search warrants. During one of the searches at a home on General Chenault St. police found Julian Leyba inside, who’s no stranger to law enforcement.

Police found a stolen AR-style rifle along with five other firearms. Hundreds of rounds of ammunition and bulletproof vests were also recovered. Leyba was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and having a stolen rifle.

During the other search warrant on Del Norte Drive, state police found Jerry Bezie. Inside the home, police found 400 Xanax pills, 100,000 Fentanyl pills, and at least 15 pounds of meth. Along with $12,000 in cash, a hummer, a dump trailer, jewelry, an off-road vehicle, and more.

Bezie was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of drug trafficking. Bezie is being held pending his district court order on pretrial detention motions. Leyba was released under pretrial services supervision and he has a status conference scheduled for April 24.