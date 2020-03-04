Months later, gaping hole in International District road not fixed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque said a massive hole on a busy street would be fixed weeks ago. A neighborhood is still waiting as they watch the hole get bigger. Neighbors in the International District said if they lived in a different part of town, this mess would be fixed. But according to the City, that’s not the case.

Passing through San Mateo and Kathryn in the International District, it’s hard to miss the orange cones and barricades hovering over one of the corners. It’s even harder to miss this giant hole in the ground.

“A subcontractor was doing some work here late December, they cut through some fiber lines as well as compromise the foundation of the traffic signal,” said CABQ Department of Municipal Development spokesperson Johnny Chandler.

Back in January, neighbors complained it was taking too long to fix. “It’s a mess,” said a local woman.

It’s now March and neighbors said the hole has gotten bigger. According to the City, contractors working to fix the mess they created themselves have run into problem, after problem, after problem.

“They determined that after that line was damaged they need basically an entire vault box in order to do it,” said Chandler. “So they had to design an entire vault box in the beginning, redo the entire fiber lines, and so that is what has taken so long. They made a pretty big mistake if you will be one of the contractors and therefore it’s taking quite a while to get it done.”

Now, people will have to wait even longer. We’re told the hole will be filled and finished by next month. “That’s longer than what we’d like but it’s better to be fixed right than to be fixed fast,” said Chandler.

So in the meantime, people crossing and cars passing through will have to continue avoiding this hole. “People have started detouring and go other ways to get home,” said a local woman. “They’ll go around it rather than have to go through it.”

News 13 did see construction crews out there, but within the two hours News 13 was there at that intersection, there wasn’t any work getting done. Because the contractor is not meeting deadlines, they have paid the city about $36,000 and they’ll keep paying up until the construction is complete.