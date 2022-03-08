ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – March is the ‘Month of Luck’ at the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center. Throughout the month the center will be having fun and interactive events through their social media leading up to National Puppy Day and Cuddly Kitten Day on March 23. These interactive social media events are aimed at helping these animals and people looking to adopt find their lucky match.

Thursday through Saturday from 1 – 5 p.m. the center has open hours for adoption and they make it easy to adopt. You just have to fill out a questionnaire and employees at the center will help you find a pet that matches perfectly with you. There is no adoption fee and is entirely donation based.

You can find out more about these fun and interactive social media events on the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center Facebook and Instagram accounts. You can also find more information at https://www.bernco.gov/animal-care-services/