ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The month of Albuquerque features events from artwalks and cultural experiences to Hollywood watch parties celebrating the last season of Better Call Saul.

The city of Albuquerque is celebrating its 316th birthday this year with an event at Old Town Plaza on April 23. Traditional mariachi music kicks off the celebration at noon with events for kids and food available.

The Brewers and Distillers Cup at Balloon Fiesta Park kicks off on April 23 with the best local brewers and distillers playing in a co-ed soccer tournament. $20 gets you in the door to cheer on your favorite business while getting a taste of the best drinks Albuquerque has to offer.

Better Call Saul fans can get together to watch the season premiere on April 18. That event will happen at Tractor Brewing Wells Park starting at 6 p.m.

The Gathering of Nations Pow Wow rounds out the month starting April 28th. The event, held at Expo New Mexico, features one of the largest gathering of Native American culture, art, and dance in North America. Native Artisans, Crafters, and Traders will be participating, displaying, and selling their work in the Indian Trader’s Market. The three-day festival will include more than 3,000 traditional Native American singers and dancers competing for prizes, and more

For more information on all these visit ABQ365’s website or their Facebook page.