Month-long city cleanup initiative focuses on each quadrant separately

One Albuquerque Cleanup Month will run until May 15 and focus on a different quadrant of the city each weekend.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers are still needed to help with Albuquerque’s annual spring cleanup events. During a Saturday press conference, city leaders launched the One Albuquerque Cleanup Month.

This year, each quadrant of the city will have its own Saturday cleanup event from 8 a.m. to noon, starting with southeast Albuquerque next week. It will run through May 15.

“We’ll have dumpsters there for refuse. We will bring in recycling bins in for recycling and we will also have trucks there, so if you have large items that need to be brought, you can bring them to us,” said the Solid Waste Department Director Matthew Whelan.

Volunteer teams are encouraged to register online.