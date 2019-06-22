Montessori-based senior living community breaks ground in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Montessori ONE Academy is expanding by offering a first of its kind senior living facility.

Montessori ONE Academy first moved in near Paseo del Norte and Eubank back in 2007. It’s expanded three times since, most recently breaking ground on the first Montessori-led senior living community.

What makes it unique, is that Amaran Senior Living will teach residents using Montessori theory and also deliver a cross-generational experience.

“Help them regain their independence all over again, and at the same time involving and working with children. Bring some job back into their life,” Tina Patel, founder of Montessori ONE Academy, said.

Founders say the assisted living facility will feature 72 spacious unites and will be smart room capable.