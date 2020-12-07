Monolith appears in Albuquerque, local artist collective takes credit for installations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another monolith has been spotted and this time it’s in Albuquerque. Mayor Tim Keller confirmed via Twitter that a monolith has popped up near the Pan American Freeway and Montano Road on Monday, Dec. 7.

This comes after the first silver metallic structure mysteriously appeared in Utah then several others around the world including California and Romania. While it is still unknown why these unusual structures are appearing, a New Mexico artist collective is taking credit for them.

The Most Famous Artist art collective out of Santa Fe is selling the creations, “Authentic Alien Monolith” for $45,000 on their website. The works are listed as 10 feet tall and include delivery and installation.

The collective’s Instagram page and website show several images of individuals appearing to work on a monolith in addition to renders of the creation as well as screenshots from multiple reporters asking for comment regarding the collective’s involvement in the installations. The group’s founder, Matty Mo, has posted stating that at this point he will only speak to Joe Rogan.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as additional information is made available.

We want to believe. #Monolith has been spotted in ABQ! What do you think it means?#abqmonolith #OneAlbuquerque pic.twitter.com/axRV31JXus — Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) December 7, 2020

