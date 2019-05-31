Mom who fought for medical marijuana laws in schools, arrested at Gov. Office

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - A New Mexico mom has fought a long battle for her son to be able to take his medical marijuana on school grounds, but despite new laws, she says he's still being denied what he needs.

"Governor's Office is closed, and I'm refusing to leave," said Tisha Brick in a recording outside the Governor's Office earlier this week.

On Wednesday Tisha Brick sat outside the Governor's Office, waiting for someone to listen. "Justice needs to be had... I've been waiting a very, very long time for justice," said Brick.

Brick has been behind a push to get laws passed, so her son can have access to medical marijuana on school grounds. He has a rare neuropsychological condition that she says is only suppressed by marijuana.

After hearings and many meeting with lawmakers, two bills were passed during the legislative session, but Brick said they're not working. "SB 204 and SB 406 are not able to be implemented and it's well know at this point," Brick said.

She was protesting because her son's school, still will not allow him to have his medical marijuana.

After a seven-hour protest seeking help from the governor, Brick was arrested, for the wrongful use of public property.

She says in the past, she did have a sit down with Governor Lujan-Grisham who then sent a letter to her son's district, stating it was violating laws, she says that still, has not helped.

"My son is being pushed aside and considered expendable because he's disabled," said Brick.

A spokesperson for the Governor's Office said Brick has made a point of showing up at the office regularly. They also say her office, has gone above and beyond accommodating Brick, granting meetings with the governor, senior staff and PED.