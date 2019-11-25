Mom creates Go Fund Me for help buying handicap accessible van for son

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A single mother of three is asking for the public’s help. Her 12-year-old son has suffered from Muscular Dystrophy for years and has lost the ability to walk. Now his mom is trying to raise enough money to buy a handicap accessible van so that she can get him wherever he needs to go.

Ivan Serna is just like most kids his age. He loves playing video games, watching movies, and he has dreams of one day becoming a mechanic for Nascar. But when Ivan was only five, he was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy, his muscles don’t function properly.

The degenerative disease makes it hard for Ivan to complete everyday tasks and in June, he lost his ability to walk. Ivan says the past seven years have been scary.

He recently got a power wheelchair because he’s too weak to push himself around in a manual chair, but now his mom Evelyn says they need a handicap accessible van. Unfortunately, Evelyn can’t afford to buy one. In October, Evelyn created a Go Fund Me page to raise money for the van.

“I’m a single mom and it’s hard for me to be able to afford this kind of stuff on my own, and I wanted to get the community’s help,” said Evelyn Ventura, Ivan’s mom.

Ivan says he’s hopeful and grateful for any help he and his family receives.

On December 2, Pizza 9 is hosting a fundraiser for Ivan. All of the day’s proceeds will go to Ivan for the van.