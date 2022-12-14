ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – MolinaCares seeks nominations for extraordinary New Mexico Caregivers through its ‘Care GIVING Tree Initiative.’ Giving back to caregivers who go above and beyond.

MolinaCares, in collaboration with community-based organizations, realized that caregivers have been working tirelessly to support the most vulnerable population. And they want to give back to those caregivers. ‘MolinaCares’ and its partners reward 100 caregivers working with New Mexicans of all ages with a New Mexico Harvest Holiday Box. The boxes will be filled with non-perishable, locally-grown, and locally-made food items from New Mexico farmers.

Anyone can submit a Care GIVING Tree nomination between now through December 30. All you need to provide is the following information:

(1) Nominator name, phone number, and/or email address.

(2) Caregiver’s full name

(3) Why you are nominating this caregiver. Nominees can be submitted to Molina’s director of community and member engagement, Buffie Saavedra, via email at Buffie.Saavedra@MolinaHealthCare.com, or via mail at the following address: Buffie Saavedra Molina Healthcare of New Mexico 400 Tijeras NW, Suite 200 Albuquerque, NM 87102