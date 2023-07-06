ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Molina Health Care provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. They are now in partnership with the New Mexico Caregivers coalition to recognize 19 students from the Santa Fe Indian School Health Careers program with $1,000 scholarships.

This partnership is part of Molina’s overall commitment to increasing access to care across the state. Currently, the state of New Mexico is experiencing a healthcare worker shortage. According to data from the New Mexico Health and Human Services Legislative Committee, the state needs more than 10,000 healthcare workers. For more information visit molinahealthcare.com.