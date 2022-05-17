ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Molina Healthcare is lending a hand to those affected by New Mexico’s wildfires. They are donating $200,000 to the Santa Fe Community Foundation Resiliency Fund and to the All Together New Mexico Fund.

Along with the donation efforts Molina Team members are also working at evacuation sites to provide supplies, volunteer, and offer a ‘gamification bus’ for fun children’s activities. They are also offering members wellness checks, a 24/7 nurse advice line, and more. Members and providers who are affected by the fires can visit Molina’s member and provider portals for support or contact 505-269-8904.

To donate to the recovery efforts, visit Santa Fe Community Foundation Resiliency Fund or All Together New Mexico Fund. They are also collecting donations of various supplies at Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, 1309 Fourth St. SW til 5 P.M.

Donation Items: