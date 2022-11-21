ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Molina Healthcare is spreading joy this holiday season to families and staff at UNM’s Children’s Hospital. They are handing out 150 holiday harvest bags.

Inside are fresh fruit and other items produced by local farmers. It comes as RSV cases are rising, putting more kids in the hospital. “During the holidays, it’s really hard to not be home with your family and not knowing that a lot of the folks that are here at UNMH and the children’s ward are here from across New Mexico and it was something that we felt like we needed to do,” says Buffie Ann Saavedra from Molina Healthcare.

Along with these goodie bags, Molina Healthcare will start rolling out its new program, The Caregiving Tree. They will be giving out bags to nominated caregivers across the state.