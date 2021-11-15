Model Train Show offers family fun at Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 6th Annual Rails Along the Rio Grande Model Train Show is back this weekend, offering a variety of activities the entire family can enjoy. Allen Hovey discusses what the event is all about and what visitors can expect.

The show takes place Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sid Cutter Pilot’s Pavilion at Balloon Fiesta Park. The event will feature award-winning big operating train layouts and vendors from six states will also be selling new and used trains and accessories.

A family fun show, the event will also offer a free scavenger hunt for kids along with great prizes. Admission is free for kids under the age of 12 while adult admission costs $10.

Parking is free. Those attending the show are expected to wear masks for the safety of others.