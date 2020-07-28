Model Pharmacy closing its doors after 34 years of business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a place where you could grab a sandwich and a milkshake and on the way out, pick up your favorite bottle of perfume. After decades in business, Albuquerque’s iconic Model Pharmacy is closing its doors for good. For the last 34 years, Jack Lerner has been serving the Albuquerque community at Model Pharmacy.

“It’s been a wonderful experience. I’ve met so many great people,” Lerner said. Prominently placed at the corner of Monte Vista and Lomas, it’s not just a pharmacy, in fact, they haven’t filled prescriptions there for years.

“We’ve always had a soda fountain and cafe with excellent food and we carry a lot of other items… fragrances and hair accessories over the years,” said Lerner.

Monday marks the end of an era. Lerner is closing his doors for good. While the pandemic hit local businesses hard, Lerner says he had actually already been thinking about retiring months ago. “I just wanna do some traveling and different things,” he said.

Since announcing the closure, people have been coming out in droves, waiting in lines, and clearing out Lerner’s supply. “I’m tempted to say… just kidding… but it’s for real, I’m taking off next week,” he said.

Customers each coming up to an old friend, taking a moment here and there to thank him for a hidden gem. “Enjoy your free time and thank you for everything,” said a customer.

Model Pharmacy will still be open for at least another week. Lerner is not yet ready to say what, who will be taking over the building but he says the cafe and soda fountain will stay. “I just want to thank everybody for you know patronizing me and we’ll see ya next time.”