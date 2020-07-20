Mobile spay and neuter clinic trailer would increase Street Cat Hub’s capacity to provide services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Street Cat Hub is looking out for stray cats in New Mexico and this time of year, they are coming across a huge number of kittens and abandoned tame cats who benefit from their foster and adoption programs. The executive director of Street Cat Hub, Anna Ludwig discusses how the organization is doing and their goal of purchasing a spay and neuter trailer.

Street Cat Hub provides trap, neuter, and return services for street cats in New Mexico. They say during this time of year, they come across a large number of kittens and abandoned tame cats who benefit from the organization’s foster and adoption programs.

Street Cat Hub has announced that they have found a mobile spay and neuter clinic trailer to purchase. The trailer would allow the to greatly increase their capacity to provide spay, neuter, and veterinary services to cats in Albuquerque and the surrounding areas as it would allow them to provide their own surgeries and veterinary care onsite.

The organization’s fundraising campaign has surpassed its $10,000 milestone and Street Cat Hub is now a third of the way towards its $30,000 goal. You can make a donation to Street Cat Hub online.