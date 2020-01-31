Mobile home park resident suing property owners for mistreatment, unfair fines

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in one Albuquerque mobile home park say they are being mistreated by new management, being fined for every little thing down to leaving toys in their yards. Now they are fighting back.

The New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, a civil rights group, filed a class-action lawsuit on Thursday against Nodel Parks LLC, they own Aztec Village in Albuquerque.

The legal action comes after residents say they were given $75 dollar fines for things like not having a clean porch, kid toys in the yard and throwing leaves in the dumpsters. Residents say if those fines weren’t paid, the property manager refused to take their rent and gave them 30-day eviction notices.

“The ultimate goal here is just to get them to stop unfairly treating the residents, stop the illegal fines. New Mexico law is very clear, you can’t fine residents of a trailer park to compel compliance with rules and many of the rules that the park manager says residents are violating, are not actually rules they don’t exist,” says Attorney Maria Griego.

One resident I spoke with who did not want to be shown on camera says this is a tight-knit community and now her neighbors feel like they are walking on eggshells and they want the property owners to get rid of the property manager.

“I don’t think there’s many people here who want to move. We want to stay, we like it here. We want her to either straighten up and fly right or get the hell out,” she says.

Aztec Village is just one of six properties owned by Nodel Parks LLC in Albuquerque. They will have 30 days to respond to the lawsuit. We reached out to the property manager about the lawsuit and they declined to comment.