Mobile exhibit showcases African American homesteaders in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit at the Albuquerque Museum is shedding light on a little-known part of New Mexico’s history. The African American Museum and Cultural Center of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque created the mobile exhibit “Facing the Rising Sun, the Journey of African American Homesteaders in New Mexico.”

The exhibit aims to teach about the challenges African American homesteaders faced as they moved west and why they felt so strongly about coming to New Mexico. “They felt there was a rising sun in the west and they were going to be able to come here and they were going to be able to self-define who they were,” says the director of African American Museum and Cultural Center of New Mexico, Rita Powdrell.

The exhibit runs through July 10.