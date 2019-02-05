MMA trainer Greg Jackson helps promote New Mexico businesses
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - MMA Trainer Greg Jackson is on a mission to tell the world about New Mexico.
Jackson is kicking off the "New Mexico True Experience" while he's coaching in Australia for UFC 234. The world-famous trainer plans on telling fighters, celebrities and more about what New Mexico has to offer.
Some examples include things like the Balloon Fiesta, Meow Wolf and the Organ Mountain Outfitters in Las Cruces. He hopes it gives a tourism boost.
"There's never been a place on Earth, for me, that's as cool as New Mexico. So I want to tell everybody, listen... New Mexico is where it's at," said Greg Jackson.
He plans on promoting three other businesses while coaching for UFC 235 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Trending Stories
Top Stories
Entertainment
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.